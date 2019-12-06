RCMP Morinville investigate break, enter, and theft at Gibbons Pharmacy

(Last Updated On: Dec 6, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville RCMP responded to a break, enter and theft at the Gibbons Guardian Pharmacy at approximately 4:32 a.m. Dec. 6.

Police say suspects had used a stolen grey-coloured extended cab GMC Sierra pickup to smash through the front window of the Gibbons Guardian Pharmacy. Once inside, RCMP say masked suspects stole a quantity of prescription and non-prescription drugs. A number of suspects were involved.

One suspect had what appeared to be a long-barrelled firearm, and another suspect had an axe.

After leaving Guardian, the suspects drove across the street and attempted to gain entry into the Gibbons Remedy’s RX pharmacy by ramming into that business as well.

Police say they were unable to gain entry there.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered in the Smoky Lake RCMP detachment area.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 (TIPS), online at www.PSTips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.