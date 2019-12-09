Morinville Sports Shorts

(Last Updated On: Dec 8, 2019)

The 23rd Annual Dennis Blair Borduzak memorial tournament took place in Morinville and Legal from Friday to Sunday. Above are shots from Friday night games in Morinville. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Seniors Bonspiel

Morinville and area seniors took to the ice for the annual Seniors Bonspiel on Saturday and Sunday. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Sting takes 2 points in three games

It was a three-game weekend for the Sturgeon Midget AA Sting.

The Sting started the weekend with an 8-3 loss to the St. Albert Steel.

Bouncing back from Friday night’s loss, the Sting faced the Sherwood Park Oilers and came away with a point after a 5-5 tie.

Sunday saw the same score and the same result when the Sting faced the visiting Lakeland Panthers.

The weekend results bring the Sting to an 8-8-2 record. With 18 points this season, the Sting sit in fourth place in the NAHL’s Besa Division, two points behind the Sherwood Park Oilers, and three points behind the second-place St Albert Steel.

The Sting play the PAC GS Construction Saints at home Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.

Sr. Boys Take Gold

Congratulations to the MCHS Sr. Boys on winning gold with an 88-77 win over St. Peter the Apostle. The Sr. Girls took fifth place in their tournament. – Samantha Ringuette photo.

Jr. Varsity Girls Take Gold

Congratulations to the MCHS Jr. Varsity Girls on taking gold in their tournament over Oscar Romero. The Girls started the tournament Friday afternoon with a 78-13 win over Drayton Valley and followed it with a 44-33 win over Barrhead Composite High School Saturday morning. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Kings fall to Lacombe

The Morinville Senior AA Kings had their second regulation-time loss of the season Saturday night, falling 4-2 to the Lacombe Generals.

The Kings found themselves tied 1-1 after one, and 2-2 after two but were unable to answer the Generals pair of goals in the final frame.

The loss brings the Kings to an 8-2-1 record this season. They still hold first place in the North Central Hockey League.

The Kings take on the Bonnyville Pontiacs Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8:30 p.m. at the Morinville Leisure Centre’s Landrex Arena.

Jets fall to Chiefs

The Morinville Jets fell 4-1 to the visiting Beaumont Chiefs Friday night. The loss brings the Jets to a 6-17-0 record this season and fifth place in the CJHL’s West Division.

The Jets play a rare Tuesday night home game this week. They take on the visiting St. Albert Merchants at 8:30 p.m.

