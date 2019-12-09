Winter Clothing Drive underway

(Last Updated On: Dec 7, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

Pleasant Homes Admin Assistant Becky Chernyk was one of the Guest Speakers at the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Christmas Lunch held Wednesday at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre (MCCC).

The Winter Clothing Drive for families in need is collecting winter jackets, hats, mittens, winter clothing of any kind. As long as it is lightly used and clean they will take it.

They are also taking new packages of socks and underwear.

“You would be surprised how many families are in need of things like that,” said Chernyk, adding they have partnered with Morinville Wolf Creek Building Supplies, located in the business park at 8804-95 Street and there is a collection point at both locations.

“This is the first year of doing a clothing drive, said Chernyk, and a bit of a learning process for us as well. But we are really really excited to be able to help any families who need it because we all know how cold it can get here in Alberta and how important it is to have a coat to go to school or when walking to class or anything like that.”

Town of Morinville FCSS/ Community Program Coordinator Melonie Lubemsky also does a clothing drive- the Coats for our Community. Gently used jackets, mitts and snow pants are all greatly appreciated in any size and their clothing drive ran from October 1-15 with pick up on October 24 & 25 at the MCCC.

Chernyk said Lubemsky generously provided them with jackets they had on hand that were remaining.

“This is a collaborative effort and they will partner with them next year rather than have a bunch of separate clothing drives,” said Chernyk.

Chernyk said she appreciates everybody’s help and they are looking forward to serving the community and continuing to support the community and doing it again next year with Wolf Creek.

Members of the community who are in need of winter clothing are invited to Pleasant Homes located at 4 Heritage Industrial Park- directly across the highwa from Road Runner’s / Tire Craft on Hwy 642 on December 15 from 10-3 p.m. for a private pick up event.

Chernyk said if you know of any families or anyone in need of winter jackets to please let them know and they can call Pleasant Homes at 780-939-3584 with any questions or if

someone within Morinville has difficulty with transportation to the event.