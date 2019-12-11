Morinville RCMP – Requesting Public Assistance in theft of catalytic converter from MCHS

(Last Updated On: Dec 11, 2019)

submitted by Morinvile RCMP

On December 2nd, 2019 between 1230 pm and 12:37 p.m. a suspect driving an older model Nissan Titan, grey in colour with a chrome push bar, chrome-accented side mirrors, door handles and what appeared to be dark coloured side steps, entered the parking lot for Morinville Community High School, parked beside a student’s vehicle and blatantly removed a catalytic converter from the victim’s vehicle in broad daylight.

Morinville RCMP is seeking assistance from the public to help identify anyone associated to this vehicle.

If anyone has any information or saw any suspicious activity regarding this crime please report it to the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 (TIPS), online at www.PSTips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.