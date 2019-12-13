Morinville’s Annual Candy Cane Check Stop hits 100 Avenue

(Last Updated On: Dec 12, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

Enforcement Services conducted the Annual Candy Cane Check Stop on Thursday with two checkpoints; the first at 1 p.m. and the second at 6 p.m.

The initiative is voluntary for drivers to partake and provides a detour to avoid it if so desired.

The safe driving campaign for the holiday season reminds drivers to plan ahead and not drive impaired by drugs or alcohol.

The presence of all facets of emergency services and organizations is intended to remind people about the safety messages of the season; fire hazards with candles and lights, not leaving valuables unattended in vehicles and having your house checked while away.

Participants receive one of 1000 complimentary packages with information on distracted driving, Cannabis Impaired Driving Facts, pens, candy cane RCMP kid’s stickers, MADD ribbon, and window decal and new this year, either a window scraper or mini first aid kit.

Numerous Candy Cane Safety initiative agencies and organizations involved in the event included Enforcement Services, RCMP, Fire Department, Sturgeon Victim Services, Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch, Roadrunners Towing, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Edmonton and Area Chapter and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada.