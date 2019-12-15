County hosts Winterlight Stroll

(Last Updated On: Dec 15, 2019)

photos by Lucie Roy

Sturgeon County hosted its first Winterlight Stroll on Friday night at Cardiff Park.

The well-attended event included hot chocolate, free mini donuts, cider and maple syrup candy or taffy on snow courtesy of Les Bucherons.

Pictures with Santa, entertainment by Dramalamas and Gilbert Parent of Les Bucherons as well as music in the park.

Fires to keep you warm, light trail for a nice stroll and horse rides were some of the many things to do, taste and see.