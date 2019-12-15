Medals weekend for MCHS Basketball

(Last Updated On: Dec 15, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

Three out of four Morinville Community High School teams took medals over the weekend. The Jr. High Girls and Boys both took first, and the MCHS Sr. Girls took second place. The Sr. Boys finished in sixth-place.

SR GIRLS

The MCHS Sr. Girls returned to Morinville Saturday night with silver medals from the annual Louis St. Laurent Green and Gold Tournament, a tournament the Sr. Girls have won gold at the past two years.

The Girls started the tournament Friday with a 77-43 win over St. Joseph and followed it with a 58-32 win over Holy Rosary later that day.

Saturday, the girls faced Wetaskiwin for gold, a team that had defeated host Louis st Laurent 61-30 Friday, knocking them out of the running out of the gate.

Morinville and Wetaskiwin battled back and forth for two quarters with MCHS trailing 12-9 after one and 20-18 at the half. The close gap began to widen after three with MCHS trailing by nine points at 43-34. The final quarter saw Wetaskiwin take the game and the tournament by a 16-point margin or 61-45.

SR BOYS

The Sr. Boys also took part in the annual tournament, but a couple of close losses deprived them of a better finish.

MCHS fell 54-52 in the tournament opener to St. Joseph, then defeated Edwin Parr 87-58 to head to the fifth / 6th place consolation round Saturday. That game ended in a 65-64 defeat for Morinville to take 6th place.

JR TEAMS

The Jr. Boys and Girls Wolves teams hosted a tournament over the weekend at MCHS and G. H. Primeau.

The Jr. Girls finished in the top spot, taking gold. The Jr. High Girls defeated Camilla 50-15, and went on to defeat Gibbons 58-32. They ended the tournament with a 52-25 win over Parkland from Edson to take gold.

– Samantha Ringuette photo

The Jr. High Boys also took gold in the weekend tournament. MCHS’ Jr. High boys beat Camilla 93-12 in the opener and moved on to defeatBarrhead 69-34. The final gold-medal game saw the Boys defeat Hilltop from Whitecourt 68-43.