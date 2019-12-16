Midget Sting fall to Saints

(Last Updated On: Dec 16, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

The Sturgeon Midget AA Sting found themselves a goal short on Saturday against the GS Construction Saints Saturday.

The Sting trailed the Saints 3-2 after one, and 5-3 after two. Despite pulling ahead to 6-5 by the mid-mark of the final period, the Saints packed on another two to win the day 7-6.

The boys play their last game of 2019 on Dec. 21 on the road against the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers.

Heading into that game, the Sting are 8-9-3. With 19 points, they sit in fourth place in the NAHL’s BESA Division, three points behind the Sherwood Park Oilers and four points behind the St. Albert Steel.

Bantam Sting

The Sturgeon Bantam AA Sting played one game this week, upsetting the MLAC Traxx 6-1 to bring their record to 14-2-3. They are three points behind the first-place Lakeland Panthers.

The Sting has two more games in 2019. They play SSAC Barbecue Country on Saturday on the road and end the year with a home game against the Sherwood Park Sabres at 2:30 p.m.