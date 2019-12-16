Province allowing liquor and cannabis shops to be open Christmas Day
by Morinville News Staff
Christmas spirit and a green Christmas are taking on a new meaning this year. Albertans will be able to buy liquor and cannabis on Christmas day.
The Government of Alberta has updated AGLC policies to allow retail liquor and cannabis venues and minors-prohibited establishments (class A licensees) to operate on Christmas Day.
The government sees the move as another effort to cut red tape and an opportunity to support AGLC licensees in making business decisions that make sense to them.
Minors-prohibited establishments are venues where youth under the age of 18 years are prohibited and where liquor service is the primary source of business.
The province previously contemplated allowing bars and pubs to be open on Christmas Day back in 2014.
Christmas opening for liquor, cannabis and minor-prohibited establishments is optional.
27 thoughts on “Province allowing liquor and cannabis shops to be open Christmas Day”
GREED rears its ugly head.
The government trying to make so extra revenue
The province contemplated allowing bars to open Christmas Day back in 2014. Do not recall how that notion came to a halt back then. But liquor stores have always been mandated to be closed Christmas Day as part of the AGLC licence.
Ian Delaney hey man. Don’t judge lol. Sometimes family gatherings there’s just never enough booze to get thru the day🤷♀️ lol
Kloie Beaudin very true , we have all been their
It’s about time. It’s such antiquated law.
I was surprised to learn that malls are open Christmas day. It wasn’t very long ago that they were closed. One day a year that people were guaranteed to be off.
Jaaki Leslie Chatry when I worked at WEM over 20 years ago it was always up to the business weather they wanted to be open or closed on Christmas most chose not to
I bet the owners won’t be the ones manning the counters. These are low paying customer service jobs that will take loved ones away from their families. Too bad.
Jessie Parragh if you look at who own’s majority of liquor stores, their religion they don’t celebrate our Christmas anyways
Anna Christmas just got a whole lot more lit 😂
Not everyone celebrates Christmas. Why shouldn’t people be allowed to continue on their normal day if they choose?
Yay for liquor stores!! Lol. Cause some years, ya just don’t have enough booze for Christmas Day 🤣 I’m good and stocked up on weed though
Sucks if you work there !
Regardless if you celebrate Christmas or not I feel that everybody deserves a day off. Plus you can be prepared for ONE DAY to have enough supplies.
The person who owns the business should run it if they want it open
Nicole Evans 100% agree
I’ve always known people that wanted to work on holidays and make the extra money… Some people like that opportunity and will want to work.
Pandachuck JJ we are closed 🙌🏻
Crystal Owens Mason I’m very glad to hear that!!!!
Why?
Legendary Liquor’s new location by McDonald’s will now be open from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Christmas day.
So is pot the new mistletoe?
Only if hung upside down in an archway.
Tania Hervieux Marie-Pier Mercure
Kristy Marie hopefully next year too lol
How frickin sad is this!!! Simply BULL SHIT! Even McDonalds is closed ONE DAY A YEAR!