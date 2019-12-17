MCHS and GHP team up for Christmas Band Concert

(Last Updated On: Dec 17, 2019)

photos by Lucie Roy

The Christmas Band Concert featuring Georges H. Primeau (GHP) and Morinville Community High School (MCHS)Bands was held Monday night at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

The Grade 7 GHP Concert Program had Jolly Old St. Nicholas, and Christmas In the Kitchen, featuring Solo Water Glasses and Solo Pots and Pans.

The Grade 8 Concert Program had The Bells of Christmas, Secret Agent Sugar Plum, and The Tempest.

The MCHS Concert Program started with Happy Xmas (War is Over), Sure on This Shining Thing, A Jazzy Christmas and Baby it is Cold Outside with a duo performance.

The Combined Band Piece with GHP was the Christmas Overture.