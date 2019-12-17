What’s Cooking? – Shortbread Cookies
Shortbread cookies are great any time of year, but make a great base for Christmas cookies. They are easy to make with just a few ingredients. Here’s a quick video how to.
Ingredients:
2 cups butter softended
1 cup brown sugar
4 cups flour
Directions:
1 – Set oven to 325F
2 – Add butter and brown sugar and mix until creamy
3 – Add in flour and mix and knead until you have a solid dough.
4 – Roll dough until 1/2 inch thick.
5 – use cookie cutter or small mason jar lid to cut cookies.
6 – If you have a cookie stamp, you can add a design.
7 – Bake for 20 – 25 minutes.
8 – Glaze, decorate or serve plain.