What’s Cooking? – Shortbread Cookies

Shortbread cookies are great any time of year, but make a great base for Christmas cookies. They are easy to make with just a few ingredients. Here’s a quick video how to.

Ingredients:

2 cups butter softended

1 cup brown sugar

4 cups flour

Directions:

1 – Set oven to 325F

2 – Add butter and brown sugar and mix until creamy

3 – Add in flour and mix and knead until you have a solid dough.

4 – Roll dough until 1/2 inch thick.

5 – use cookie cutter or small mason jar lid to cut cookies.

6 – If you have a cookie stamp, you can add a design.

7 – Bake for 20 – 25 minutes.

8 – Glaze, decorate or serve plain.