Sounds of the season ring from St. Jean Baptiste Church

The “Chance” Quartet performs at the 41st Annual Community Christmas Celebration Thursday night. – Lucie Roy Photo

photos by Lucie Roy

The 41st Annual Morinville Community Christmas Celebration, an Interdenominational Musical Jubilee took place Thursday night at the St. Jean Baptiste Catholic Church.

Former Morinville teacher, school board trustee, and Citizen of the Year John Unsworth started the annual celebration in 1978. The event has been a holiday staple in Morinville ever since.

Four years ago, The Morinville Minstrels took over the event from a dedicated team of volunteers. They once again organized this year’s concert.

The emcee for the event was Tom Flynn (above) with Readings by Simonne Chevalier, Tyler Ferguson, Pastor Ann Telford, and Lynda Moffat.

Performers included The “Chance” Quartet, Krista Mulbery, The Morinville Minstrels, St. Jean Baptiste English Choir, Bryan Grant with Philip Lavallee on the organ for the Candlelight Procession, Ecole Notre Dame School Choir, Father’s House Mixed Choir, St. Jean Baptiste French Choir, Father Trini and The Bulger family.

The Opening Prayer was by Pastor Lewis Hauer of the Alliance Church and the Closing Prayer by Father Trini of the St. Jean Baptiste Parish.

Bulger family

Krista Mulbery

Morinville Minstrels

2nd Reading by Tyler Ferguson.

Getting ready for Candlelight Procession

Ecole Notre Dame School Choir

Father’s House Mixed Choir

4th Reading by Lynda Moffat

Father Trini