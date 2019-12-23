Morinville Sports Shorts

(Last Updated On: Dec 23, 2019)

Morinville Youth Basketball Association (MYBA) held its inaugural Alumni Game at the Morinville Leisure Centre Friday night.

The alumni team, coached by MYBA Founder Serge Froment, won the match against U15G Ringuette.

The U15 Sabres, despite the loss, used teamwork for each and every basket, broke the alumni’s press, and drew a lot of fouls under the net, the association said.

– Kolby Roy / Morinville Youth Basketball Photo

MIDGET AA STING

The Sturgeon Midget AA Sting took on the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers Saturday afternoon on the road. After ending the first frame tied 1-1, the Sting moved on to lead the day 3-2 after two and finished it with another five goals to win 8-2.

The Sting end the 2019 portion of the 2019-2020 season with a 9-9-3 record and third place in the Northern Alberta Hockey League’s BESA Division.

BANTAM AA STING

The Sturgeon Bantam AA Sting played two games over the weekend heading into the holiday season.

On Saturday, the Sting played SSAC Barbecue Country on the road and came home with a 9-1 win. Sunday saw the Sting face the Sherwood Park Sabres at home. The Sting emerged with an 8-2 win.

The Bantam Sting ends the 2019 portion of the 2019-2020 season in second place in the NAHL’s Rural White Division with a 16-2-3 record, five points behind the Division leading Lakeland Panthers.

MORINVILLE JETS

The Jets played two games over the weekend, a win and a loss, and wrap up the calendar year with a 10-18-0 record.

Friday night the Jets took to the road to face the Sherwood Park Knights. That contest saw the Jets rebound from a 3-2 deficit at the end of the first to see the teams tied 3-3 at the end of two. The final frame belonged to the Jets who took the game 5-3. Friday’s win extended the Jets winning streak to four straight games.

The Jets played their last game of 2019 Sunday night against the visiting Wetaskiwin Icemen. Wetaskiwin lead the Jets 2-0 after one, and both sides remained scoreless through the middle frame. Despite coming back with a pair in the third, the Icemen froze the Jets’ chances of continuing their winning streak with a 3-2 finish.

The Jets head into 2020 in fifth place in the Capital Junior Hockey League’s West Division with 10 games left ahead of playoffs. Given current standings, it is likely the Jets will face the Stony Plain Flyers or St. Albert Merchants in the first round of CJHL playoffs.