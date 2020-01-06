MCHS student dies following collision

by Morinville News Staff

A grade 11 student at Morinville Community High School died Friday after succumbing to injuries she received in a December car collision. MCHS Principal Don Hinks told parents, students and staff of the passing of Janae Tulloch in a public MCHS Facebook post on Sunday evening.

“She was in a car accident prior to Christmas and succumbed to her injuries Friday evening,” Hinks said in the post.

Hinks went on to say special prayers for Tulloch and her family would take place at the school Monday morning.

“We will be providing additional counselling support to staff and students on Monday and throughout next week,” Hinks wrote. “Please continue to pray for the repose of the soul of our beloved student, Janae, and for her family to be comforted at this time of profound loss.”

Tulloch was involved in a two-vehicle collision on Dec. 19. at RR 252 and Cardiff Road. A full road closure was issued on Cardiff Road from Highway 2 to RR 251, RR 252 from TWP 554 north to Hwy 642, and RR 252 from TWP 554 south to TWP 552. The road opened some hours later.

Morinville RCMP told Morinville News Dec. 20 the collision was still under investigation. To date, local RCMP have provided no update on the collision.

Morinville News will provide any additional information if and when it is available from Morinville RCMP.

UPDATE JAN 7, 2O2O

Morinville RCMP informed media in a release that they continue to investigate the collision that occurred on Dec. 19, 2019, at 2:46 a.m. at Township Road 554 and Range Road 252.

Police say the collision involved an SUV and a passenger car and that all five occupants of both vehicles were all transported to hospitals.

An RCMP collision analyst attended the collision scene to conduct an examination following the collision. The RCMP continue to investigate this collision. Police say a further update will be provided if more information becomes available.