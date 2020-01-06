Midget AA Sting take silver in B.C. tournament

by Stephen Dafoe

The Sturgeon Midget AA Sting took part in the South Zone Knights Midget AA Tournament in Penticton over the weekend and returned with silver for their efforts.

The Sting started the tournament Friday with a 6-3 win over the West Valley Giants and went on to tie CBHA 3-3. A 5-2 win on Saturday morning put them into the semi-finals Saturday night, where they defeated Kelowna 9-5.

Sunday’s finale against CBHA, who they had tied with Friday night, was also a close game. In the end, the Sting lost the contest 7-6 to take silver.

Coach Greg Northcott said the game was a very hard-fought battle against the CBHA Hawks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



“We tied it up late, but the goals got called back, Northcott said. “It was a great weekend. The boys really came together, and now we can come back to league and make a big push for the playoffs.”

The Sting play the Wainwright Polar Kings at home Saturday, Jan. 11, at 3:45 p.m.