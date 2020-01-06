Morinville Sports Shorts

Above: MCHS Alumni and current Sr. Girls gather for a group photo following Saturday’s Alumni Game. – Joanne Deveau Photo

compiled by Stephen Dafoe

MCHS Sr. Girls defeat Alumni

The MCHS Sr. Girls took part in a holiday tradition Saturday, taking to the court to play former MCHS Wolves.

Basketball shoes squeaking on hardwood mixed with cheers and laughter Jan. 4 as the Morinville Community High School Sr. Girls basketball team squared off against a team made up of former students for a friendly game on familiar grounds.

The tradition has gone on for more than 30 years, which means the Morinville high school tradition predates the current school.

Last year, the alumni pulled off a narrow 54-50 win. This year, the current players turned the tables for a 48-43 win for MCHS.

The game was close throughout with MCHS Sr. Girls leading 16-13, 29-22, and 33-31 before closing the deal at 48-43.

Kings taken down by Daysland

With 2020 playoffs a short time away, the NCHL’s second place Daysland is looking to close some ground on the league-leading Morinville Kings.

That gap closed by two points Saturday night when Daysland toppled the Kings 8-3 on the road.

Saturday’s loss gives the Kings a 10-3-1 record with two games remaining in the regular season. Daysland is five points behind the Kings with four games remaining.

The Kings take to the road Friday night to play Westlock (4-9-0) and play their final regular-season home game against Red Deer Saturday, Jan. 18 at 8:15 p.m.

Jets return to the ice with a point

The Morinville Jets wrapped up the holiday break with a home game against the Strathcona Bruins Sunday night.

Although the Jets found themselves on the downside of a 4-3 decision, it was after regulation time, giving them one point for their troubles.

Sunday’s OT loss gives the Jets a 10-18-1 record en route to playoffs.

The Jets have nine games left this season, including a home game Sunday against the Fort Saskatchewan Hawks. The game time is 7:30 p.m. at the Landrex Arena.