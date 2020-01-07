Four Winds Public School officially opens

FWPS Principal Dan Requa and Vice-Principal Dan Stephen greeted Kaden Kinjerski and other students at the Grade 9 entrance to the school.
by Lucie Roy
The Four Winds Public School (FWPS) opened Dec. 6 at 7:55 a.m. to more than 300 Grade 5 to 9 students excited to see the new school and their new classrooms.
Parents were welcome to take a tour of the school in the afternoon after classes.
The school, with a capacity for 600 students, is located at 545 Grandin Drive, across from the Notre Dame Park.
Sturgeon School Division held a ceremonial sod turning for the school in June of 2018.
The Four in Four Winds represent four seasons and four elements on the medicine wheel. The Winds represents four directions of the world.
The design of the school includes studios for dance and drama instruction, in addition to classroom pods for robotics and technology.
The Division said the interior design is an open plan theme and is intended to help provide expansive learning. Teachers and students will be able to free flow so they can use the open space as well as the classrooms.
Four Winds has special areas to honour individual women who were lifelong advocates in education. In addition to the Thelma Chalifoux Learning Garden (named after the late Senator), the Audri Kowalyk Science Labs, the school will have the Donna Hunter Learning Commons, the latter named after the former Morinville resident who fought for a non-Catholic-based public school in Morinville seven years ago.
Principal Dan Requa and Vice-Principal Dan Stephen greeting students to the school.
