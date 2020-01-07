What’s Cooking: Start your mornings right with a nutritious breakfast bowl

(NC) Busy families on the go need something super quick and easy to make in the mornings. Made with Florida orange juice, this healthy quinoa bowl is packed with protein, Vitamin C and other vitamins and minerals. It’s a great way to make a fast weekday breakfast that’s warm and delicious.

Quinoa Breakfast Bowl

Ingredients:

1/3 cup Florida orange juice

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp matcha powder

1/2 cup red quinoa, rinsed

1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

1/4 tsp salt

1 cup berries; any combination of raspberries, blueberries or blackberries

2 tbsp sliced almonds

Directions:

Combine Florida orange juice, maple syrup and matcha in a lidded glass jar. Shake vigorously to combine and set aside.

Combine quinoa, almond milk and salt in a small sauce pot, set over medium-high heat and bring to a boil.

Decrease heat to low, cover and cook 15 minutes or until the liquid has absorbed and the quinoa has uncurled and looks like spirals.

Remove quinoa from heat and set aside, covered, for 5 minutes. Uncover and fluff with a fork.

To serve, divide quinoa and sauce between two bowls.

Top each bowl with berries and almonds and serve warm.

Helpful tip: Top with any of your favorite healthy toppings, such as granola or chia seeds.

Find more great recipes at floridacitrus.ca.