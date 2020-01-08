MorinvilleNews.com Arts & Culture Sponsor

Alberta RCMP urging winter vacation planning in light of break-and-enters

Jan 8, 2020 admin Crime & Police, Province 1

by Morinville News Staff

There were more than 430 residential break-and-enters in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions in January of 2019, and more than 4,850 from January to November. Alberta RCMP are advising Albertans to add home and property security to their winter vacation planning this year.

Alberta RCMP are encouraging those heading out on holidays to use Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) to make property less appealing to criminals. Police recommend.

Install timers on lights, disconnecting power to garage doors, and invest in home security systems.

Aside from obvious common-sense measures like locking all windows and doors, they recommend having someone shovel the driveway and having someone check the mail or use a hold mail service while away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police also caution about posting holiday photos on social media while on vacation,

You can follow RCMP social media accounts on Facebook (@RCMPinAlberta), Twitter (@RCMPAlberta) and YouTube (RCMP-GRC Alberta) for more home security and crime prevention tips.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 9275 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Local News

Province offering $30 million to create jobs, attract investment, diversify local economies

Sep 7, 2016 admin Local News, Morinville, Province, Sturgeon County 0

Municipalities and organizations that work together on economic development projects that diversify and grow the local economy will receive government assistance through the Alberta Jobs Plan; the province announced Sept. 7. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

1 Comment

Leave a Reply