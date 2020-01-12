École Morinville Public School holds grand re-opening

by Lucie Roy

The École Morinville Public School’s Grand Re-Opening took place Thursday night with a look at the new spaces, the Makerspace Room and Learning Commons in the sturgeon school Division’s school.

Guests were greeted at the door by Principal Shannon Chabot, teachers and staff and Leadership Team students volunteering at various locations of the school.

The event included a self-guided tour of the school, classrooms and a Scavenger Hunt.

Some students were very proud of their first lockers and were eager to show them off.

Members of the Parent Fundraising Association were busy with the Used Book Sale, Raffle Baskets and Door Prize with items donated from local businesses.

There was also an opportunity to pick up some new school swag and have some cake.

Located at 10020-101 Ave the school is home to over 600 students from Headstart to ECS and Grades 1 to 4.

Learning Farm Team members were on hand with eggs and some of the chickens.

Grade 1 teacher Mrs. Monique Webb, Juliette Webb, and Colton Fry provided information on the chickens, the organic eggs and how they can purchase eggs every Friday starting at 2 pm with all proceeds going directly to the Learning Farm Fund. The price is $5 per dozen.

Webb said the chicken enthusiast students have been invited to participate in the Junior Showmanship competition at the 2020 NCAPA (North Central Alberta Poultry Association) show in Wetaskiwin in February.

The Junior Showmanship is a friendly competition where students hold and present their chicken to a judge and answer questions regarding the care, breed, and type of chicken.

MPS Entrance

Colton Fry, teacher Mrs. Monique Webb and Juliette Webb.

ADVERTISEMENT





Leadership Team student Breanna Doonanco busy handing out swag. They also had water bottles and stickers.

Makerspace Room

Henry Kennedy-Croft at the Used Book Sale.

Learning Commons