Back-to-Back wins for the Midget Sting

by Stephen Dafoe

It was a four-point weekend for the Sturgeon Midget AA Sting over the weekend.

The Sting started the weekend with an 8-2 win over the visiting Wainwright Polar Kings.

The Sting led the game 2-1 after one, and 4-2 after two. But the final frame saw the Sting adding another four goals while keeping Wainwright off the board.

Graeme Hampton got two back-to-back goals in the third period, and Brady Smith picked up a goal per period in the first and second.

“[It was a] strong team effort all game,” said Coach Greg Northcott.

Sunday’s game against the Leduc Roughnecks was a much closer game for the Sting, one they won 5-4.

“A late powerplay goal from Cache Schiller gave us the win,” Northcott said after Sunday’s game.
The back-to-back wins bring the Stung’s record to 11-9-3 this season. They hold fourth spot in the BESA Hockey Division with nine games remaining in the season.

The Sting play two games this weekend, a home game against the NEBC Yukon Trackers Saturday, Jan. 18 at 5:45 p.m. and a road game against the Sherwood Park Oilers Sunday, Jan. 19.

Bantam Sting

The Bantam AA Sting also had back-to-back wins this weekend. On Friday, the Sting defeated the Beaumont Braves 6-4. Friday’s win was followed with a 7-0 win against the GPAC Higson Dental Group Storm.

The four points bring the Sting to 43 points this season and a 20-2-3 record. They are currently in second place.

Their next game is Saturday, Jan. 25 at home at 5:45 p.m. against the CAC Alumni.

