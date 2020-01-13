Fleetwood Mac experience coming to Morinville

by Morinville News Staff

Mac Daddy: The Fleetwood Mac Experience will be at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Saturday, Jan. 25.

The Fleetwood Mac Experience celebrates the music of Fleetwood, and pays tribute to the classic band line-up, respecting Fleetwood Mac’s artistry and influence on popular music and culture.

The group is composed of Edmonton-based musicians Laurie Slater as Stevie Nicks, Mark Donaghy as Lindsey Buckingham, Crystal Goodfellow as Christine McVie, David Gaitán as John McVie, and David Bowden as Mick Fleetwood.

“Fleetwood Mac is one of these bands that people will remember and listen to for decades to come,” said Events & Culture Coordinator for the Town of Morinville Ryan Telfer. “The album Rumours is one of the bestselling albums of all time. I was very pleased to hear of a local tribute band that showcases the musicianship and song-writing skill of the members of Fleetwood Mac and knew they would be an excellent fit for our season. We are very excited to be welcoming them to our stage.”

The show takes place Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35, $30 for seniors.

Tickets are available at ticketpro.ca and at the MCCC Box office.

Season sponsors this year are Hunter’s Print & Copy, Infinite Events Services, St. Albert Inn & Suites and Morinville News.