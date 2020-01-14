Letter: Morinville resident Olds College A&W Athlete of the week

submitted by Broncos Athletics

Third-year [volleyball] outside hitter Haiden Hurtig is a mentor for one of our younger players and always has something encouraging for that individual.

During Friday’s match, the Morinville, AB native kept supporting others and kept the bench in a positive, supportive mindset- constantly helping us believe that we could win the match.

The Sports Management student-athlete was called upon to serve in game five to help secure the victory. On Saturday’s match, Haiden came in off of the bench and made the difference for us in helping us win game three and pushing it to a 4th set. Haiden had nine kills, two digs and helped firm up our passing.

Ed Note: The Female Athlete of the Week was Janeen Pellatt from Yorkton, Saskatchewan.