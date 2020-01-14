RCMP reminding drivers of the importance of intersection safety

by Morinville News Staff
Alberta RCMP are reminding drivers to maintain safe driving habits on all types of roads, including intersections, in both urban and rural areas.
“You should always be prepared for the unexpected at intersections: pay attention to pedestrians, changing lights, slippery road conditions and other drivers before proceeding through an intersection,” said Alberta Sheriffs Superintendent Rick Gardner. “Intersection safety entails consistently watching the road and other drivers and pedestrians to avoid dangerous collisions.”
With 85 per cent of collisions caused by driver error according to
Alberta Transportation, RCMP are offering drivers reminders of several common-sense tips.
“The most common driver errors identified in casualty collisions at intersections include left turns, stop sign violations and disobeying a traffic signal,” said Alberta RCMP Traffic Services Supt. Gary Graham. “Intersection safety is a shared responsibility. Together, we have the ability to reduce the number of collisions and save lives.”
Alberta RCMP offer the following tips:
Drivers
· Slow down as you approach an intersection, stop and check all traffic before proceeding.
· Obey traffic signs and signals. Make a full stop at red lights and stop signs, even when turning right.
· At a four-way stop, remember the Right of Way rule. You must yield to the vehicle on your right.
· Use your signal when making turns. Ensure it is safe to turn left before doing so.
|
· Pedestrians have the right of way in all marked or unmarked crosswalks.
Pedestrians
· Never jaywalk. Check traffic before crossing and only proceed when it is safe to do so.
· Always use crosswalks and pedestrian-activated signals when they are available.
· Don’t be a distracted pedestrian. Remove headphones; put away cell phones or other electronic devices when crossing the street.
I stood at the crosswalk in front of home hardware yesterday, wearing a bright red jacket, and 8 friggin cars drove by before someone finally stopped to let me cross.. drivers need to pay more attention!
Josh Watson They don’t even stop for a school bus with flashing red lights. Happened to my son and I just yesterday morning. A white SUV, the idiot rode off before I could get a look at their license plate number. 😡
I try to cross at the petrocan / demolished husky and people look at me and wave like I’m letting then go through? As I’m slowly stepping out looking both ways trying to cross? Its normally at least 4 people before 1 stops.
I’ve gotten to the point where if I’m stopped because someone wants to cross and other cars are still driving on the oncoming lane, I’ll just honk at them and point to the pedestrian and then flip the driver off 😂 Morinville has had so many pedestrians hit in the last little while, even a goddamn hit and run, that literally ever driver needs a fucking reality check as to watch out for pedestrians!
Leonard Joseph Vingar terrible!
Josh Watson I seen kids waiting & cars driving through . It pisses me off & I’m that person yelling at the car ! LOL
The Cops need to watch that area or get a crossing light , that’s dangerous .
Kathleen Jones That cross walk needs crossing lights! I’ve also had many incidents crossing there.
A very common problem in our town! My son walking to MCHS has had numerous close calls. Pay attention! And get off your phones
Josh Watson its hazardous crossing anywhere in town
Road Maintenance need to be throwing more salt and sand down at every intersection. Sometimes its the drivers behind you that are already slowed down to the max and keep sliding and sliding into you from behind.
It’s not even safe crossing at the lights. I’ve had close calls there as well.