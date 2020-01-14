RCMP reminding drivers of the importance of intersection safety

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta RCMP are reminding drivers to maintain safe driving habits on all types of roads, including intersections, in both urban and rural areas.

“You should always be prepared for the unexpected at intersections: pay attention to pedestrians, changing lights, slippery road conditions and other drivers before proceeding through an intersection,” said Alberta Sheriffs Superintendent Rick Gardner. “Intersection safety entails consistently watching the road and other drivers and pedestrians to avoid dangerous collisions.”

With 85 per cent of collisions caused by driver error according to

Alberta Transportation, RCMP are offering drivers reminders of several common-sense tips.

“The most common driver errors identified in casualty collisions at intersections include left turns, stop sign violations and disobeying a traffic signal,” said Alberta RCMP Traffic Services Supt. Gary Graham. “Intersection safety is a shared responsibility. Together, we have the ability to reduce the number of collisions and save lives.”

Alberta RCMP offer the following tips:

Drivers

· Slow down as you approach an intersection, stop and check all traffic before proceeding.

· Obey traffic signs and signals. Make a full stop at red lights and stop signs, even when turning right.

· At a four-way stop, remember the Right of Way rule. You must yield to the vehicle on your right.

· Use your signal when making turns. Ensure it is safe to turn left before doing so.

· Pedestrians have the right of way in all marked or unmarked crosswalks.

Pedestrians

· Never jaywalk. Check traffic before crossing and only proceed when it is safe to do so.

· Always use crosswalks and pedestrian-activated signals when they are available.

· Don’t be a distracted pedestrian. Remove headphones; put away cell phones or other electronic devices when crossing the street.