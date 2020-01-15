CFIB launching Red Tape Awareness Week

by Morinville News Staff

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business will run its annual Red Tape Awareness Week Jan. 20 to 24. The event is the business group’s call-for-action to reduce what it sees as harmful and excessive government regulation.

CFIB says regulations cost small businesses $36.2 billion annually, $10 billion of that due to unnecessary red tape.

This year’s Red Tape Awareness Week will include the 2020 Paperweight Awards, which highlight what CFIB sees as some of the most ridiculous examples of red tape from across the country.

The paperweight nominees are announced Jan. 20, and business owners will vote on the worst through the week to be announced on Friday, Jan 24.

On Jan. 21, CFIB releases its annual federal and provincial government grades in its annual Red Tape Report Card. Last year, Alberta was given a failing grade. In fact, Alberta holds the provincial record for worst grades over time, getting Ds and Fs since the report card was created 11 years ago.

Wednesday will see the CFIB issue its annual Red Tape Challenge to governments, and on Thursday, they announce their Golden Scissors Award winners to governments and public servants who have done an exceptional job of cutting unnecessary red tape.