MorinvilleNews.com Community Champions Sponsor

Morinville is doing away with the Municipal Planning Commission

Jan 16, 2020 admin Local News, Morinville 2

by Colin Smith

At its January 14 regular meeting, Town Council opted to eliminate the Municipal Planning Commission, created in 2009 to consider discretionary-use development applications and major variances.

Town officials had identified a number of issues with the Municipal Planning Commission process, including the Commission took more time to make decisions than the Development Officer, and the presence of another level of decision-making – with input from the body’s public members — was also felt to increase the risk to investors of having projects refused.

Meetings of the Commission resulted in the use of staff time for preparation of the meeting minutes, preparation of agendas and attendance at the meetings, and there was also a cost in member per diems.

The Administration presented Council with three options for the future of the Commission: maintaining it as is, replacing it with an internal review committee without public members, or removing it without establishing another official review body.

Council chose the last option, which will result in the Development Officer being the decision-maker for every development application, on the basis of the Land Use Bylaw and the Town’s plans and priorities.

ADVERTISEMENT
Click To Visit Website

The officer’s decisions are subject to the Subdivision and Development Appeal, and it’s expected there will be more use of that process with the disappearance of the Municipal Planning Commission.

Dropping the Commission is also considered to be in line with the Provincial Government’s “Red Tape Reduction” initiatives.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 9298 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Arts & Culture

Library logo contest seeks graphic designers

Aug 9, 2012 admin Arts & Culture, Morinville 0

By Morinville news staff

Morinville – With new furniture and new expanded space to be unveiled soon, the Morinville Community Library is looking to update their logo. They are holding a logo contest from now until Aug. 24. The winning logo designer will receive a $100 Visa gift card and the satisfaction of knowing their graphic design work will represent the community’s library for years to come… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Local News

Police briefs

Jul 26, 2010 admin Local News 0

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Mischievous in Bon Accord

The Bon Accord Food Town was a target for vandals between July 18 and 19. Morinville RCMP report that someone climbed up on to the roof of the grocery store and damaged the chimneys and other roof-top structures. Entry to the business was not gained and police say the damage to the roof structures was done to vandalize rather than an attempt to gain entry.
[…]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

2 Comments

  1. It begs the question, how many capital region municipalities have a municipal planning commission? Or I guess how many don’t?
    Was partly instituted because it removed the negativity of a named PERSON (development officer) turning down development requests vs a nameless committee.

    Reply

Leave a Reply