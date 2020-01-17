Two adults charged with drug trafficking

by Morinville News Staff

Two adult males alleged to be operating a delivery service for illicit and controlled substances within the surrounding area were arrested and charged following a drug trafficking investigation by the St. Albert RCMP Drug Unit.

Police say the arrests were made following the execution of a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) Search Warrant on December 17 at an address in Edmonton.

The following items were seized:

· Cannabis & Cannabis Concentrates

· Hash

· THC Extraction Kit

· Psilocybin

· Equipment and materials used to grow, process and package Psilocybin

· LSD

· Brass Knuckles and Butterfly Knives

· 26 firearms & thousands of rounds of ammunition

· Over $14,000 Canadian currency

ADVERTISEMENT

Click For Current Flyer



Police have charged 36-year-old Dustin Gregory Hill with:

· Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

· Producing a Controlled Substance

· Possessing Cannabis for the Purposes of Sale

· Altering the Chemical Properties of Cannabis using an organic solvent

· Possession of a Controlled Substance

· Trafficking a Controlled Substance (X 3)

· Possession of Proceeds of Crime under $5000 (X 3)

· Possessing a prohibited device (X 4)

· Possessing a prohibited weapon

· Improper storage of a firearm

· Possession of Proceeds of Crime over $5000

36-year-old John Colin Hauschild of Edmonton has been charged with:

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



· Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

· Producing a Controlled Substance

· Possessing Cannabis for the Purposes of Sale

· Altering the Chemical Properties of Cannabis using an organic solvent

· Possession of a Controlled Substance

· Selling Cannabis to an individual who was over 18 years (X 2)

· Possession of Proceeds of Crime under $5000 (X 2)

· Possessing a prohibited device

Both men are scheduled to appear in St. Albert Provincial Court on Jan. 21, 2020.

St. Albert RCMP say the proactive investigative work is one of the city’s policing strategies aimed at keeping St. Albert safe. A second strategy is for the RCMP to partner with the residents of St. Albert by encouraging “tips” about drug dealers.

They ask those with information on drug trafficking to contact the St. Albert RCMP Drug Tip Line at 780-460-3784 to provide confidential information.