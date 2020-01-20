Midget AA Sting one for two over the weekend

by Stephen Dafoe

The Sturgeon Midget AA Sting took to the road for two games over the weekend and returned with a win and a loss.

Saturday saw the Sting take down the NEBC Trackers 3-2 in what Coach Greg Northcott said was a very hard-fought battle.

“[We] scored two short-handed goals in the last four minutes, one from our Captain Cache Schiller and another from Ryan Conquergood,” Northcott said.

Sunday was another battle for the Sting, one they came out on the losing side of. The Sting lost 5-2 to Sherwood Park.

“Their 5th goal was an empty netter,” Northcott said. “Short bench tonight, but it was a very hard-fought battle.”

The Sting play Saturday, Jan. 25 on the road against the PAC GS Construction Saints. Their next home game is Sunday, Feb. 2, at 4:45 p.m. against the Beaumont Braves.