Morinville Kings hit playoffs this weekend

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Kings, who finished the 2019-2020 NCHL regular season in first place, will start playoffs this weekend against eighth-place Bonnyville Pontiacs.

Game one of the best of five series will be played in Morinville Saturday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. Game two will take place the following day on the road at 3:45 p.m.

Morinville will play host to game three on Saturday, Feb. 1 although game time is to be determined.

A fourth and fifth game if needed will take place in Bonnyville Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. and in Morinville, Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3:45 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



Morinville News will bring results of round one as they are available.