MorinvilleNews.com Community Champions Sponsor

Morinville Kings hit playoffs this weekend

Jan 20, 2020 admin Morinville Sports 0

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Kings, who finished the 2019-2020 NCHL regular season in first place, will start playoffs this weekend against eighth-place Bonnyville Pontiacs.

Game one of the best of five series will be played in Morinville Saturday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. Game two will take place the following day on the road at 3:45 p.m.

Morinville will play host to game three on Saturday, Feb. 1 although game time is to be determined.

A fourth and fifth game if needed will take place in Bonnyville Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. and in Morinville, Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3:45 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT
Click To Visit Website

Morinville News will bring results of round one as they are available.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 9307 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Columns

Highway 642 should be converted to a 36-hole mini golf course, lobby group says

Apr 1, 2019 admin Columns, Editorial & Opinion 20

After giving up any hope of having the potholes and chip seal project on 100 Avenue repaired, a group of Morinville residents have petitioned the Government of Alberta to convert the roadway to a 36-hole mini golf course that they say will spur tourism in the area.
[…]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Arts & Culture

Lions, Rendez-Vous and Morinville News partner for volunteer awards

Apr 22, 2018 admin Arts & Culture, Business, Local News, Morinville, People 0

Volunteer Appreciation Week came to a close in Morinville Friday night with the Annual Lions Club Citizen of the Year event at the Rendez-Vous, an evening of honouring Morinville and Sturgeon County community volunteers with three distinct awards. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply