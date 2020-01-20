Scoreless week for the Jets

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Jets were shut out in both games this past week. The Junior B club lost 5-0 to the Red Wings on the road Wednesday night and 12-0 to the visiting Edmonton Royals on Sunday night.

The back-to-back losses put the Jets at an 11-20-1 record this season.

Wednesday’s road game saw the Red Wings taking three of their five-goals on powerplay opportunities.

Sunday’s home-ice game saw the Jets give up six goals in the first and six goals in the second period.

The Jets hit the road Wednesday to take on the CJHL’s bottom-ranked Edmonton Mustangs.