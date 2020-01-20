MorinvilleNews.com Food & Health Article Sponsor

Scoreless week for the Jets

Jan 20, 2020 admin Morinville Sports 1

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Jets were shut out in both games this past week. The Junior B club lost 5-0 to the Red Wings on the road Wednesday night and 12-0 to the visiting Edmonton Royals on Sunday night.

The back-to-back losses put the Jets at an 11-20-1 record this season.

ADVERTISEMENT
Click For Current Flyer

Wednesday’s road game saw the Red Wings taking three of their five-goals on powerplay opportunities.

Sunday’s home-ice game saw the Jets give up six goals in the first and six goals in the second period.

ADVERTISEMENT
Click To Visit Website

The Jets hit the road Wednesday to take on the CJHL’s bottom-ranked Edmonton Mustangs.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 9307 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

1 Comment

Leave a Reply