CFIB raises Alberta’s red tape reduction grade from failing to B

Above: Premier Jason Kenney and Associate Minister for Red Tape Reduction Grant Hunter receive a B- Grade on the 2020 Red Tape Report Card from CFIB executive vice-president Laura Jones.

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta received its highest grade in 11 years on the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) annual Red Tape Report Card. CFIB presented the grade of B- to Premier Jason Kenney and the Associate Minister of Red Tape Reduction, Grant Hunter, during an event in Calgary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



In its 11-year history, Alberta has received a failing grade each year from the CFIB. The business advocacy group cites the provincial government’s “strong leadership in making red tape reduction a top priority.”

“It’s clear the Alberta government is committed to red tape reduction,” said CFIB’s Executive Vice-President Laura Jones. “We are pleased to see the government taking meaningful action on reducing red tape irritants by launching the cut red tape website and working to develop a count and comprehensive measure of the regulatory burden in Alberta.”

CFIB says their current report card is based on three criteria: political leadership; measurement and whether there is some form of regulatory budget in place, including a reduction target or one-in-one-out policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



The Government of Alberta is also a Golden Scissors Award finalist this year; however, AGLC was criticized by CFIB for its own red tape. Among the 14 paperweight nominees this year is Alberta Gaming Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC), for sending Alberta beer on a road trip. CFIB says AGLC makes small brewers that outsource their brewing to a contract manufacturer ship all final liquor products to Edmonton area warehouses before it can be sold at their store-front locations. This situation occurs even if the contractor is next door.

Paperweight and Golden Scissors nominees will be announced Friday. Businesses can vote at cfib.ca/paperweight.