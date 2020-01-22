Letter: Thanks to Good Samaritans

This afternoon (January 22nd) I found myself in the ditch in my vehicle on the intersection of Highway 37 and Range Road 244. Road conditions were slippery, the truck ahead of me was sliding into the vehicle making a northbound turn, it managed to stop I wasn’t going to be able to, so I steered off the road and into the snow-covered ditch.

A young couple stopped and sprinted across the busy intersection and a young gentleman stopped behind me in a vehicle equipped with a winch. Between the couple who helped dig out my car and the fellow with the winch, I was soon back on the road.

It wasn’t safe to stop and properly thank everyone so I hope they read this message and understand how thankful I am for their assistance.

John B.

Ardrossan, AB