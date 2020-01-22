Morinville’s Natalie Bond off to Alberta Winter Games

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville’s Natalie Bond began swimming at the pre-competitive program in St. Albert, offered by Excel at Fountain Park in 2016.

After nearly four years with the club, she is now off to the Alberta Winter Games to compete in artistic swimming, formerly called synchronized swimming.

Bond earned the opportunity to represent the Edmonton Region in Artistic Swimming during the Games Selection held in December. That process saw 17 teams competing for eight spots in the Games.

“It feels pretty good to be one of the few people selected to participate in the 2020 Alberta Winter Games,” Bond told Morinville News in an email interview.

Natalie’s team, Excel Synchro, placed 4th and will be one of two teams representing the region. The other is also from Excel.

“The Excel Synchro club showed its strong power in the sport,” said Excel Synchro Head Coach Teresa Alentejano in a media release.

Bond is looking forward to the games and surprised at just how quickly they are coming up.

“It is pretty overwhelming hearing my coaches tell us the games are only in 23 days away but, they are so supportive in trying to prepare us,” Bond said.

The Alberta Winter Games take place Feb. 14 to 17 in Airdrie.