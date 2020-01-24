Fort Saskatchewan RCMP request public assistance to identify suspects in an armed robbery

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP



Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. – On January 15th, 2020 shortly after 9 pm, the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP responded to a local Cigar Shop for a report of an Armed Robbery.

Police learned that two male suspects entered the business attempting to disguise their identity.

The males departed the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The employee was treated for minor injuries at the Fort Saskatchewan Hospital.

The descriptions of the persons responsible are as follows:

Suspect #1:

-Caucasian Male, approximately 5’5″ tall

-Wearing a black baseball hat with white lettering on the front left side front, black shoes, blue jeans, and a blue jacket

-Bandana covering his face

-Appears to have longer sideburns down to the bottom of his ear but was clean-shaven

Suspect #2:

-Caucasian Male, approximately 5’8″ tall

-Wearing black shoes with white laces, a blue and white toque, a blue sweater with white lettering of “Cancun” on the arm and a large Mayan Sun Calendar on the back with a small logo on the front left side, and blue jeans

The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP would like to seek the assistance of the public to determine the identity of the persons responsible. If you have any information, please contact the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.