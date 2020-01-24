MorinvilleNews.com Food & Health Article Sponsor

Government allowing 12-story wood structures

Jan 24, 2020 admin Business, Province 9

Above: Minister Madu tours Western Archrib with (L-R) Paul Whittaker, Scott Fash of BILD, Dale Beesley, Municipal Affairs, and Andre Lema, of Western Archrib. – GOA Photo

by Morinville News Staff

On the final day of Red Tape Reduction Awareness Week, Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu announced Alberta would become the first province in Canada to allow the construction of 12-story wood structures province-wide.

Both Alberta’s and the National Building Code allow wood-building construction for up to six storeys. However, the next edition of the federal code due at the end of 2020 would allow for the use of tall wood construction with fire-resistant material for up to 12 storeys.

“Not only will this decision support the forestry industry and land developers, it will provide affordability to homebuyers, bolster employment, and give Alberta a competitive advantage,” said Minister of Municipal Affairs Kaycee Madu. “We made this change, knowing that mass timber products are safe and that these buildings will meet all necessary standards.”

The province says advancements in fire-protection and wood-product technology are allowing for the construction of taller wood buildings without compromising safety. Mass timber construction would require the solid or engineered wood to be surrounded by fire-resistive material and the building would have sprinkler systems in place.

The government says it will issue notice based on technical provisions developed for the next edition of the National Building Code for the upcoming construction season.

The Alberta Forest Products Association (AFPA) welcomed the change.

ADVERTISEMENT
Click To Visit Website

AFPA President Paul Whittaker commended the province for advancing the use of wood-building construction of up to 12 storeys.

“By building with products that are made locally, we are supporting thousands of jobs in small communities and large cities throughout the province,” Whittaker said. “From people working in sawmills, to value-add facilities, to jobs in construction and transportation, everyone benefits from this change. Moreover, because wood is fully renewable and has a low carbon footprint, our environment benefits, too.”

The government anticipates the creation of roughly 60 jobs per construction site and up to 400 jobs per new sawmill and production sites.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 9325 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Local News

Canada Day crack down nets fewer speeders than last year

Jul 4, 2011 admin Local News 0

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Edmonton – Alberta Sheriffs and RCMP integrated traffic units kept a watchful eye on the province’s highways over the Canada Day long weekend, issuing 2,193 speeding tickets between June 30 and July 3. A slightly longer monitoring period between June 30 and July 4 in 2010 netted 2,574 speeders… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Province

Government says it plans to address court backlog

Mar 12, 2017 admin Province 0

The Government of Alberta said last week it plans to make a new investment in the justice system to hire 35 Crown prosecutors and an additional 30 support staff, a move it says will add to the 15 Crown prosecutors currently being recruited. There are currently 310 Crown prosecutors which would increase to 360 over the next year, including those who appear at first instance bail hearings. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Province

Alberta firefighters receive new cancer supports from province

Jan 21, 2018 admin Province 0

The Government of Alberta says it is making sure firefighters who contract ovarian and cervical cancer will receive workers’ compensation benefits and supports. The minimum exposure period will be 10 years for these cancers. Government is also reducing the minimum exposure period from 20 to 10 years for compensation for testicular cancer. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

9 Comments

Leave a Reply