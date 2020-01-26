Morinville figure skater off to Alberta Winter Games

by Stephen Dafoe

Fourteen-year-old Katie Wallace is off to the Alberta Winter Games to represent Zone 5.

Wallace qualified in December in figure skating, a sport that will see the top 2 from each zone competing.

The young skater was excited to learn she had earned a spot. “I felt amazing,” Wallace said. “I’ve lived here my whole life, and I’m glad I get to represent it in the games.”

Wallace has been skating since the age of five and skates five days per week with the Ice Palace Club. She is currently just three tests away from achieving her quad gold status in skills, artistic, free skate and dance. Last year, Wallace volunteered her time at the Skate Morinville Club as a program assistant in their PreCanskate and Canskate programs.

“I’m personally most looking forward to the experience of these games,” Wallace said. “There are so many amazing athletes that are going to compete. I’m just honoured to skate with them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



The Alberta Winter Games take place Feb. 14 to 17 in Airdrie.