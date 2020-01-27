MorinvilleNews.com Community Champions Sponsor

FortisAlberta now offering power outage notifications by email and text

Jan 27, 2020 admin Province 1

by Morinville News Staff

Fortis Alberta announced Monday it is now offering power outage notifications by email and text to those who sign up for an account at fortisalberta.com.

The owner and operator of more than 60 per cent of Alberta’s total electricity distribution network, Fortis says the alerts will provide proactive communication about a power outage that takes place, particularly to those who are away.

The company says the power outage alerts will let users know
when the power goes out, why the power is out, if there is updated restoration information and when the power is back on.

“FortisAlberta offers alerts right down to the site so that customers are only receiving information that pertains directly to them,” said Customer Service Vice President Todd Dettling in a media release.

Customers can also receive alerts if they have multiple sites. During times when there are multiple outages across multiple sites, alerts will only show information relevant to the user.

FortisAlberta also has a free mobile app that allows customers to view real-time outage information, report outages, request streetlight repairs and check their project status.

Customers can report power outages using the mobile app, online map, and by calling 310-WIRE (9473).

