Opening weekend of NCHL playoffs finds Kings and Bonnyville at a game apiece

After dropping the opening game of playoffs 6-3, the Morinville Kings bounced back to take game two 7-5.

The best-of-five series gives the home-ice advantage to Morinville, who ended the regular season in first place.

Saturday’s home game saw the Kings trailing throughout the game. The Kings were down one at 3-2 after one, but trailed 6-3 after two. Although fans would not be surprised to see the Kings pour it on in the third to reverse fortunes, it was not to be Saturday night. Neither side was able to capitalize on any of the 35 shots the two teams took in the final frame.

Sunday afternoon’s road trip to face Bonnyville was a different game and a different outcome for the Kings.

The Kings lead the Pontiacs 2-0 after one and advanced the lead to 5-1 after two. Although Bonnyville upped their game with another four in the final frame, it was too little too late to combat the two the Kings pocketed in the final 20 minutes.

Game three returns to Morinville Saturday, Feb. 1at the Morinville Leisure Centre with an earlier-than-normal 6:30 p.m. start time. Game four will take place on the road on Feb. 8, and if required, the final game will take place in Morinville Sunday, Feb. 9, at 3 p.m.