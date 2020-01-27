MorinvilleNews.com Community Champions Sponsor

Opening weekend of NCHL playoffs finds Kings and Bonnyville at a game apiece

Jan 27, 2020 admin Morinville Sports 0

by Stephen Dafoe

After dropping the opening game of playoffs 6-3, the Morinville Kings bounced back to take game two 7-5.

The best-of-five series gives the home-ice advantage to Morinville, who ended the regular season in first place.

Saturday’s home game saw the Kings trailing throughout the game. The Kings were down one at 3-2 after one, but trailed 6-3 after two. Although fans would not be surprised to see the Kings pour it on in the third to reverse fortunes, it was not to be Saturday night. Neither side was able to capitalize on any of the 35 shots the two teams took in the final frame.

Sunday afternoon’s road trip to face Bonnyville was a different game and a different outcome for the Kings.

ADVERTISEMENT
Click To Visit Website

The Kings lead the Pontiacs 2-0 after one and advanced the lead to 5-1 after two. Although Bonnyville upped their game with another four in the final frame, it was too little too late to combat the two the Kings pocketed in the final 20 minutes.

Game three returns to Morinville Saturday, Feb. 1at the Morinville Leisure Centre with an earlier-than-normal 6:30 p.m. start time. Game four will take place on the road on Feb. 8, and if required, the final game will take place in Morinville Sunday, Feb. 9, at 3 p.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 9334 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Morinville Sports

Vipers defanged by Winterhawks

Dec 21, 2010 admin Morinville Sports 0

By Stephen Dafoe

Legal – Saturday night’s home-ice show down between the Legal Vipers and Slave Lake Winterhawks was a different outcome for the Vipers than the last time the two teams met. Instead of a tightly contested 9-8 victory for the Vipers, the snakes came away with an 8-5 loss, their second defeat against Slave Lake this season.

[…]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply