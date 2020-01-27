Rendez-Vous Centre holds AGM

Above: Board of Directors. Absent Henry Lamoureux and Linda Mondor, Fred Carlson.

Standing Judy, Jeannette, Colleen, Gary, and Mike, seated Rosie, Carol, Nancy and Mary Jane.- Lucie Roy Photos

by Lucie Roy

The Annual General meeting (AGM) of the Rendez -Vous Centre was held on Wednesday with reports of new activities for the year and election of directors.

The club has 180 members registered and new members joining through the Bring a Friend initiative and word of mouth.

Redoing the floor for floor curling and pickleball, a course in CPR and AED are being considered, entertainment in March with the Two Bad Apples are just some of the items on the agenda.

They now have a web page at morinvilleseniorsclub.org with their club activities, calendar of events, hall rentals and their Choosey News newsletter.

Above: President Mary Jane Brown made a presentation on behalf of the club to Solange Bachand for her 14 years of organizing Coffee Time. – Lucie Roy Photos

A presentation was made by President Mary Jane Brown to Solange Bachand for her 14 years of volunteerism in organizing the Coffee Time held on Tuesday at the Rendez-Vous. Bachand has over 20 years of volunteerism and is still active with the Historical & Cultural Society.

Bachand is a member of the Franco-Albertan (FAFA) and over 30 years with the Association Canadienne Francaise de l’Alberta (ACFA) and is slowing down from volunteering.

The meeting included a mention of Therese Gervais who kept the place well organized and running smoothly and is sorely missed. She passed away peacefully on October 19, 2017.

Gervais served more than 15 years of loyal and dedicated volunteer service with numerous organizations, more than nine years at the Rendez-Vous Centre and Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch.

Gervais made a measurable impact over many years as a passionate advocate for community and volunteerism.

She worked with new volunteers and helped them understand and overcome the fear of participation, assisting new members with understanding the administrative nuances of the organization, speaking about the benefits of governance and strategic planning and board development and being a friend to those who are most in need.