Sting drop one to Spruce Grove

by Stephen Dafoe

The Sturgeon Midget AA Sting dropped a 7-4 decision to the visiting PAC GS Construction Saints Saturday afternoon at home. Saturday’s loss brings the Sting to a 12-11-3 record and fifth place in the NAHL’s Besa Division.

It looked like anyone’s game early on with the Sting and Saints tied 3-3 after one, Jacob Reagan, Cache Schiller, and Jonathan Auger getting the goals. Auger also picked up an assist on the Sting’s first goal.

The second period saw both the Sting and Saints locked in an even score with each side adding one to the board. The Sting’s was an unassisted goal from Keenan Mirus with 3.22 left on the clock.

With the score tied 4-4 after two periods, the pressure was on to pull ahead. Unfortunately, it would not be the Sting who remained scoreless throughout the final frame against another three from the Saints.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To See Full Size Ad



The loss was not without effort. The Sting took 41 shots on the Saints’ net, compared to 22 chances and an open net in the final minute for the Saints.

The Sting will host the Beaumont Braves Saturday, Feb. 2, at 4:45 p.m.