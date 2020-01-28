MorinvilleNews.com Online Calendar Sponsor

Book Bites: Library now has classic video games

Jan 28, 2020 admin Local News, Morinville 0

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Community Library are inviting fans of old video games as well as those who would like to try them.

Library staff member Amy Maxwell said the classic game systems have been at the library for only a short time.

The game systems include the classic Nintendo, Super Nintendo, and Atari.

“They will be switching out on a two-week basis, and you guys can come down and play your classic games, including Zelda, and Mario [Brothers], and the older games from the Atari system like Asteroids.

For more information, visit the Morinville Community Library or call them at 780-939-3292.

