NCHL choose five Morinville Kings for All-Star Teams

by Stephen Dafoe

The North Central Hockey League has posted the All-Star selection for the 2019-2020 season, and the Morinville Kings have four players and one coach selected.

Morinville Kings Kyle Harris, Adam Wilson, and Jordan Thomas will be part of the 1st Team All-Stars. Blake Grainger will be on the 2nd Team All-Stars, which will be coached by Morinville Kings Coach Wayne Gatza.

But the two teams won’t be hitting the ice to compete with one another. The NCHL All-Star rosters symbolically recognize excellent in the league during the regular season.

“I am very honoured to be an all-star selection for the 2019-20 NCHL season as the teams from the league selected all selections through a ballot system,” said Kings’ Coach Wayne Gatza. “No team was allowed to select their own coaches or players. I am extremely proud that we had a total of five selections. The boys worked hard all season. It’s a special thing for sure.”

The Kings are presently tied 1-1 in a best-of-five opening round of playoffs with the Bonnyville Pontiacs. The Kings who have won playoffs and provincials, finished the regular season in first place earlier this month.

The 1st Team All-Stars are:

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



Forward – Kyle Harris – Morinville Kings

Forward – Ty Berkholtz – Red Deer Rustlers

Forward – Adam Wilson – Morinville Kings

Defense – Landon Oslanski – Daysland Northstars

Defense – Jordan Thomas – Morinville Kings

Goal – Eric Szudor – Bonnyville Pontiacs

Coach – Billy Christian – Daysland Northstars

The 2nd Team All-Stars are:

Forward – Matt Sorochan – Devon Barons

Forward – Blake Grainger – Morinville Kings

Forward – Lucas Isley – Bonnyville Pontiacs

Defense – Tanner Korchinski – Daysland Northstars

Defense – Mitch Gartner – Daysland Northstars

Goal – Garrett Kindred – Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs

Coach – Wayne Gatza – Morinville Kings