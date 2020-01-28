MorinvilleNews.com Community Champions Sponsor

Province accepting nominations for those who protect communities

Jan 28, 2020 admin Province 0

by Morinville News Staff

The Alberta Community Justice Awards acknowledge the people and organizations involved with crime prevention and community safety initiatives, including youth justice, restorative justice and other community-based justice efforts that improve safety and well-being.

The government is encouraging Albertans to nominate individuals or groups who have improved safety in their communities.

“Every year, Albertans show exceptional leadership, innovation, and dedication to crime prevention and community justice,” said Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Doug Schweitzer in a release Tuesday. “By doing so, they make our province an even better place to live and work. I strongly encourage people to recognize the contributions of their fellow Albertans by nominating them.”

Nominations for the Alberta Community Justice Awards are submitted by members of the public in five categories: leadership, innovation, service enhancement, community mobilization, partnerships, and collaboration.

ADVERTISEMENT
Click To See Full Size Ad

Nominations close Feb. 28, and Albertans can download the nomination form at https://cfr.forms.gov.ab.ca/form/ps3700.pdf and then email it. The address is on the nomination form.

The 29th Annual Alberta Community Justice Awards ceremony will take place in Edmonton in June.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 9341 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Sturgeon County

Phase 1 of Sturgeon Refinery to go ahead

Nov 8, 2012 admin Sturgeon County 1

Submitted

Calgary – North West Redwater Partnership (NWR) announced Friday the partnership’s two boards have approved the construction of Phase 1 of the Sturgeon Refinery. NWR says it will build and operate a world-class bitumen refinery in Alberta’s Industrial Heartland, which will add significant value to Alberta’s bitumen resources in a responsible and sustainable manner. The first 50,000 barrels per day phase of the bitumen refinery has a cost estimate of $5.7 billion and is expected to take approximately three years to build, with above ground construction starting in spring 2013… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Local News

Base playgrounds benefit from County grant

Jul 20, 2010 admin Local News 0

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

CFB Edmonton – With the installation of new playground equipment completed, three playgrounds were officially reopened July 20, a rejuvenation made possible through a $250,000 grant from Sturgeon County. The quarter million in funding was granted last fall through the County’s Capital Agricultural/Recreation Facility Development Grant (CARF), a five-year program started in 2006 to support leisure and fitness facilities in the hamlets, towns and city that make up Sturgeon County.

VIDEO CONTENT […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply