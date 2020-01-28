Province accepting nominations for those who protect communities

by Morinville News Staff

The Alberta Community Justice Awards acknowledge the people and organizations involved with crime prevention and community safety initiatives, including youth justice, restorative justice and other community-based justice efforts that improve safety and well-being.

The government is encouraging Albertans to nominate individuals or groups who have improved safety in their communities.

“Every year, Albertans show exceptional leadership, innovation, and dedication to crime prevention and community justice,” said Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Doug Schweitzer in a release Tuesday. “By doing so, they make our province an even better place to live and work. I strongly encourage people to recognize the contributions of their fellow Albertans by nominating them.”

Nominations for the Alberta Community Justice Awards are submitted by members of the public in five categories: leadership, innovation, service enhancement, community mobilization, partnerships, and collaboration.

Nominations close Feb. 28, and Albertans can download the nomination form at https://cfr.forms.gov.ab.ca/form/ps3700.pdf and then email it. The address is on the nomination form.

The 29th Annual Alberta Community Justice Awards ceremony will take place in Edmonton in June.