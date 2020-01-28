PSA: 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron training in Edmonton and Fort Saskatchewan area

Aircraft, vehicles and personnel from 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron will conduct training to the northeast of Edmonton and in the Fort Saskatchewan area on Tuesday, January 28th and Thursday, January 30th from approximately 10:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. each day.

This training is to better establish the Standard Operating Procedures between units on base.

The community can expect to see and hear helicopters flying during the morning, afternoon and evening hours to the northeast of Anthony Henday Drive, north of the Yellowhead Highway and south of Fort Saskatchewan. Military vehicles, including Light Armoured Vehicles, and uniformed personnel will also be present in that area. Every effort will be made to reduce the effects on the daily routine of local citizens.

408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron appreciates the support of the people of Edmonton, Fort Saskatchewan and surrounding areas.

408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron is based at CFB Edmonton. It has the principal role of supporting units of 1 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group as well as Land Forces in the Western Area of Canada and is equipped with CH-146 Griffon helicopters.

More information about 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron and their role is available at http://www.rcaf-arc.forces.gc.ca/en/squadron/408-squadron.page

– National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces