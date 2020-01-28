Two charged in relation to catalytic converter thefts

by Morinville News Staff

The St. Albert Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) have been investigating numerous thefts of catalytic converters in recent weeks.

On January 23, 2020, St. Albert CRU with the assistance of St. Albert RCMP General Duty members and St. Albert General Investigation Section (GIS) conducted a search warrant at a residence in the Sturgeon area of St. Albert in relation to a recent theft of a catalytic converter from a school bus at a local school.

As a result of the search warrant, police recovered three catalytic converters at the residence.

Two local residents of St. Albert have been charged

Twenty-nine-year-old Michael Rolof has been charged with Theft Under $5,000, Mischief Under $5,000, three counts of Failure to Comply with Condition of Recognizance.

Thirty-one-year-old Tanya Runzer has been charged with Theft Under $5,000, Mischief Under $5,000

two counts of Failure to Comply with Condition of Recognizance.

Both subjects have been charged with previous catalytic converter thefts in October of 2019 and were released on conditions at the time. Both are remanded in custody in relation to these new charges.

Property Crime and Crime Reduction remains a priority for St. Albert RCMP. Residents are reminded to follow the #9PM Routine, where you lock your home and belonngings up by 9 p.m., and to report any suspicious activity to police in their neighbourhoods.

If you have information about any crime, call St. Albert RCMP at 7804587700. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at p3tips.com, or with the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers does not collect information about your identity. A tip leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.