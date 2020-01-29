Letter: Distracted Driving RCMP focus for February

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville RCMP and Town of Morinville Enforcement services traffic safety focus for the month of February is Distracted Driving. Distracted driving continues to be an issue on Alberta’s roads. It limits a driver’s ability to focus on the driving task and road conditions. As drivers focus more attention on secondary tasks unrelated to driving they begin to suffer from “inattention blindness,” particularly as secondary tasks become more complex. It is estimated that drivers using a cellphone may fail to see up to 50 per cent of the available information in their driving environment.

Alberta’s distracted driving law applies to all vehicles as defined by the Traffic Safety Act and all roads in Alberta. It restricts drivers from doing any of the following, even while stopped at red lights:

• using hand-held cell phones

• texting or e-mailing

• using electronic devices such as laptop computers, video games, cameras, video entertainment displays and programming portable audio players such as MP3 players

• entering information on GPS units

• reading printed materials in the vehicle

• writing, printing or sketching

• personal grooming such as brushing and flossing teeth, putting on makeup, curling hair, clipping nails or shaving

You can be charged with distracted driving, even if your driving performance does not appear to be affected. If you commit a moving violation while distracted, you could receive two tickets — one for distracted driving and one for the moving violation.

Under the Traffic Safety Act, police also have the discretion to lay charges if you are engaging in other activities while driving that impair your ability to drive safely.

For example, you can be charged with distracted driving if you are distracted by your pet while driving. Police can also charge you if you permit anything to:

• occupy the front seat of your vehicle that interferes with your access to the vehicle controls and the safe operation of the vehicle

• obstruct your clear vision in any direction

For the safety of pets, drivers and all road users, it is recommended that pets are secured in appropriate pet carriers.

Penalties

The penalty for distracted driving in Alberta is a $287 fine and 3 demerit points.

Activities that are not specifically restricted under the law are:

• using a cell phone in hands-free mode – the device is not held in the driver’s hand and is activated by voice or a single touch to the device

• using an earphone – if it is used in a hands-free or voice-activated manner

• drinking beverages – coffee, water or pop

• eating a snack

• smoking

• talking with passengers

• listening to a portable audio player – as long as it is set up before you begin driving

• calling emergency services such as 9-1-1 with a hand-held cell phone

• using two-way radios or hand-held radios (also known as CB radios) when a driver is required to remain in contact with one’s employer, such as when escorting oversized vehicles or when participating in search, rescue and

emergency management situations

• permitting the display screen of the following:

• a GPS navigation system – as long as the system is affixed to the vehicle and programmed before you begin driving or the system is voice activated. You cannot hold the unit or manually enter information while driving

• a collision avoidance system

• a gauge, instrument, device or system that provides information about the vehicle’s systems or the vehicle’s location

• a dispatch system for transporting passengers

• a logistical transportation tracking system that tracks vehicle location, driver status or the delivery of

goods for commercial purposes

• an alcohol ignition interlock device

Lets all ensure we do our part to make Alberta’s roads the safest in the country.

Cpl Sheldon Robb