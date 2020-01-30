École Notre Dame St. Kateri Tekakwitha Academy hold Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten Expo

Logan checking out the display table

by Lucie Roy

Great Beginnings Start Here was the momentum at the full house for the Greater St. Albert Catholic School’s École Notre Dame Elementary School and St. Kateri Tekakwitha Academy Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten Expo held in Morinville Tuesday night.

The 2020-2021 registration for Pre-Kindergarten/Kindergarten is now open with Pre-Kindergarten screening to take place in February.

Online registration at all Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools for 2020-2021 is new and replaces the previous paper forms.

Further information can be found on the Division website or by contacting the school directly.

The evening included a Pre-K parent session, French Immersion and Kindergarten parent session with display booths on how to register, Kindergarten program options, transportation, Catholic focus and the St. Kateri and Notre Dame attendance areas.

Some in attendance for the event included Notre Dame teachers and support staff, Principal Ryan O’Gorman, Director-Early Childhood Education & Learning Support Services Raymonde Roulston, Transport Supervisor Lauri-Ann Turnbull, Learning Consultant- Religious Education Colin Loiselle, Morinville Ward Trustee Noreen Radford, Early Learning & Inclusive Education Consultant Lori Lamer and Wellness Coach, Mental Health Capacity Building Initiative Cailtin Josey.

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Academy Vice-Principal Lisa Giacobbo and Principal Cheryl LaBuick.

The school is located at Westwinds Development

St. Kateri Academy Principal Cheryl LaBuick and Vice-Principal Lisa Giacobbo were on hand to answer questions on the Academy scheduled to open September 2020 with Pre-K to Grade 5 with Advanced Academy Programming, Sports Academy, Dynamic Options and Supportive Learning for all students.



Notre Dame teacher Desiree Samchuk doing a French Immersion presentation.

Notre dame Kindergarten teacher Desiree Samchuk made a presentation on French Immersion, what the children will be learning and the Bilingual Advantage and impact of second language learning and how parents can support their child if they do not speak French.

The evening covered information on the age qualification for Pre-Kindergarten and Program Days, the Pre-K inclusive classrooms with a team working with the teachers with wrap-around services, such as the Educational Assistants, Speech and Language Pathologists, Occupational Therapists and Additional Consultants as needed.

Also covered was the Kindergarten Program options of Regular (Half Day) Full Day and Progressive.



Lori Lamer, Raymonde Roulston and Noreen Radford.



Ecole Notre Dame Elementary School Principal Ryan O’Gorman



Transportation Supervisor Lauri-Ann Turnbull.



Caitlin Josey, Wellness Coach, Mental Health Capacity Building Initiative, Legal & Morinville.