MorinvilleNews.com Arts & Culture Sponsor

Canadian Taxpayers Federation calling on the province to fight unfair equalization program

Jan 31, 2020 admin National News, Province 2

by Morinville News Staff

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation delivered more than 16,000 Albertan petition signatures calling on the UCP to do everything in its power to fight the unfair equalization program.

MLA Matt Jones received the CTF’s petition signatures on behalf of the Alberta government.

ADVERTISEMENT
Click To Visit Website

“Alberta has been by far the biggest contributing province to Canada in recent decades, and a huge engine for jobs and economic growth,” Jones said. “We aren’t asking for a special deal. We’re just asking for a fair deal. And our government will do everything within our power to get it.”

CTF’s call for action is based on the United Conservatives’ election platform promise to hold a referendum on removing equalization from the Constitution Act if substantial progress was not made on construction of a coastal pipeline, and if Bill C-69 was not repealed.

ADVERTISEMENT
Click To See Full Size Ad

“Alberta taxpayers are tired of being the cash cow for politicians in other provinces who want to roadblock our development,” said Alberta Director for the CTF Franco Terrazzano. “We’re calling on Premier Jason Kenney and the United Conservatives to do everything in their power to stand up for Albertans and take on the unfair equalization program.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 9351 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Business

CFIB raises Alberta’s red tape reduction grade from failing to B-

Jan 21, 2020 admin Business, Province 0

The Government of Alberta received its highest grade in 11 years on the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) annual Red Tape Report Card. CFIB presented the grade of B- to Premier Jason Kenney and the Associate Minister of Red Tape Reduction, Grant Hunter, during an event in Calgary. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Business

Province says it’s building on Alberta’s energy strengths

Mar 12, 2018 admin Business, Province 0

The government says it’s Energy Diversification Act, tabled in the legislature Mar. 8, will result in taking action to grow Alberta’s petrochemicals sector and increase ethane supplies. It is something the province believes will create new jobs, attract private investment and help diversify the energy sector.
[…]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

2 Comments

  1. But Kenney came up with the formula… Why aren’t they taking this up with the guy who literally was at the helm of this? Oh that’s right… Let’s rile up the base with more drivel. People should maybe look into the CTPF and what their interests are.

    Hint: They don’t give a rat’s ass about you or your taxes.

    Reply

Leave a Reply