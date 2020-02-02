Kenny headed to Washington and Montreal to promote investment and pipelines

by Morinville News Staff

Premier Jason Kenny is headed to Montreal and Washington this week to promote Alberta’s position as a top-ranked investment destination. The UCP government says the Feb. 3 to 9 trip, estimated to cost $32,000, builds on the government’s work to drive investment, expand Alberta exports and get pipelines built.

“Alberta’s economic future depends on new private sector investment,” Kenney said in a media release Sunday. That’s why I have put a priority on meeting with key investors to tell them about the tremendous opportunities that exist in Alberta, and the policies that are making us one of the most competitive places for job creation in North America. That’s what I will be doing in Montreal.

The Premier said there are critical issues at play with the United States, Alberta’s largest trading partner. Kenney will meet with state governors as well as congressional and administration officials.

“I will be discussing the future of NAFTA and the construction of pipelines, like Line 3 and Keystone XL, while in the U.S. capital,” Kenney said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



Kenney, along with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Quebec Premier François Legault and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, will attend National Governors Association meetings. Kenney and Moe are jointly presenting to the Wilson Center’s Canada Institute. Kenney also has meetings with the United States Chamber of Commerce, the American Petroleum Institute, the American Enterprise Institute, and the School of Advanced International Studies.

The Premier’s Montreal stop has him speaking at a roundtable of top business leaders as well as meeting with the CEOs from some of Canada’s largest corporations. While in Montreal, Kenney plans to do media interviews on the benefit of the energy sector to all Canadians.