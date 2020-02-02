MorinvilleNews.com Online Calendar Sponsor

Silver placement for MCHS Sr. basketball teams

Feb 2, 2020 admin Morinville, Morinville Sports 0

by Stephen Dafoe

It was a second-place finish for the MCHS Sr. Girls and Sr. Boys teams on Saturday. Both teams played hard-fought battles in their respective tournament’s gold games.

The MCHS Sr. Girls hosted their annual tournament, and the Sr. Boys took part in the Top of the Rock tournament in Spruce Grove.

The Girls played the Wildcats Friday morning, advancing from a 38-16 halftime lead to end the game with a 66-34 win.

Moving on to game two on Saturday morning, the Sr. Girls faced the Beaumont Bandits. A tighter game than the previous day’s outing, the Wolves and Bandits found themselves tied 10-10 after one, and the Wolves lead marginally 29-23 at the half. After another quarter, Morinville had only pushed their lead by another point to 40-33. But the final quarter was Morinville’s who gave up only three points but added another 16 of their own to finish the contest 53-36.

Returning to the court for the gold-medal finale, Morinville found themselves facing the third-ranked St. Peter the Apostle from Spruce Grove.

Leading 19-13 after one, the Wolves found themselves trailing 34-23 at the half.

After three, that margin narrowed slightly to 43-34 in St. Peters’ favour.

The final quarter looked like it could still be anyone’s game as Morinville came close to balancing the scoreboard within two minutes of the clock starting. Ultimately, the Girls lost 64-51 but fought on until the end.

In the bronze-medal game, Strathcona Christian Academy defeated the Beaumont Bandits 67-53.

Above: The MCHS SR. Boys pose with their medals Saturday. – Kari Christensen photo

Sr. Boys Take Silver

The Sr. Boys also fell to St. Peter the Apostle in their tournament’s gold-medal game.

Leading 53-51 at the half, the Wolves lost by just a two-point margin at 70-68.

PHOTO GALLERY

